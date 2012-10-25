Trio Consulting Unveils New Lake Ridge Facility

Lake Ridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- On October 5, Trio Consulting, LLC, unveiled its newly renovated Lake Ridge Facility. Trio hosted its grand opening event introducing guests and colleagues to the facilities. Currently, Trio offers certified DAU (Defense Acquisition University) training and defense capability consulting supporting the defense capability development process. In addition to its service offerings, Trio also offers conference & meeting services in its expansive facilities.



The Defense Acquisition University approved Trio Consulting as a DAU Certified Equivalent Provider. Trio consulting supplements DAU offerings with certified training for active duty military members, DOD civilians, and defense industry contractors. Participants earn DAU credits applicable to various DAU professional certifications. Trio Consulting is providing BCF 211 (Acquisition Business Management) on October 22.



The Acquisition Business Management Course (BCF 211) offers hands-on experience in dealing with common financial issues in acquisition, including cost estimation, earned value management (EVM), planning, programming, budgeting and execution. This course is for intermediate-level personnel in positions supporting DOD weapons systems and various aspects of business and financial management, throughout the life cycle of a system.



In addition to BCF 211, Trio Consulting also offers DAU certified courses in Program Management, Systems Engineering, Acquisition and Logistics. Trio Consulting develops custom tailored training classes to fill your organization’s needs. These services are offered at Trio Consulting’s Lake Ridge Facility, or anywhere the client chooses.



Trio Consulting specializes in critical defense capability consulting based on a broad life-cycle perspective. Having a deep understanding of the engagement procedures ensures that the customer is provided with the right support. Trio’s Focused expertise is applied to every client's training experience.



For additional information and to register for a BCF 211 course, visit http://www.trio-consulting.com, or call (571)267-1445.



About Trio Consulting LLC

Trio offers the full range of capability development functions – with a full life cycle perspective. Trio is a Certified DAU Equivalent Provider. All courses are certified by the American Council on Education (ACE) and reflect the training requirement for which students receive DAU credit towards DAWIA certifications.