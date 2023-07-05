NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Trip Cancellation Insurance Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Trip Cancellation Insurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Trip Cancellation Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Trip cancellation insurance is designed for travelers who are concerned about safeguarding the money spent on a trip based on unforeseen events such as natural disasters, an uncertain employment situation, or a health condition. This policy reimburses prepaid, forfeited, and non-refundable costs (airline, cruise, train, or hotel). Depending on the plan, the policy will help cover costs up to the time and date of scheduled departure. Trip cancellations are generally made for sickness, injury, or death in the family. Trip cancellation insurance protects both business and leisure trips, organized or independent.



Allianz SE (Germany), Manulife (Canada), The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada), CIBC Insurance (Canada), CUMIS Services Incorporated (Canada), Desjardins Insurance (Canada), National Bank Insurance (Canada), RBC Insurance (Canada), ScotiaLife Financial (Canada), Sun Life (Canada)



by Type (Standalone, Comprehensive), End-User (Individual, Businesses), Sales Channel (Offline (Banks, Credit Card Unions, Travel Insurance Companies, Insurance Brokers, Trip Aggregators), Online), Coverage (Unforeseen Disease/Injury/Death, Natural Disasters, Airline Bankruptcies, Employment Termination, Others (Flight Delays, Airline Cancellation, Lost Luggage, and Lost Hotel Reservations)), Plan Type (Single Trip, Annual)



Market Drivers

Demand for Trip Cancellation Insurance Owing to Increased Global Tourism

Travel Rules and Regulations by Governments



Market Trend

Cancel for Any Reason as Optional Coverage



Opportunities

Availability of Online Purchase with Price Comparison

Growing International Tourism and Destination Weddings



Challenges

Lack of Awareness about Trip Cancellation Insurance Policy



On September 14, 2020, InsureMyTrip, the nation's first and largest unbiased travel insurance comparison site, has launched a major new feature to help travelers easily find travel insurance that offers coverage related to COVID-19. These plans may offer Trip Cancellation Coverage.



Geographically World Global Trip Cancellation Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Trip Cancellation Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Trip Cancellation Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



