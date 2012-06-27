TripleThreatOnline.com Effectively Trains Kids in Basketball Skills

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- With childhood obesity rising each year, many parents are looking for organized physical activity programs for their children. Sport is one of the most effective ways to not only prevent childhood obesity, but also to instill self-discipline and teach important teamwork skills.



One business taking this to heart is Triple Threat Academy, a year round basketball skills development program for kids aged 4 and up. They offer daily group classes, private classes, semi-private classes, workshops and team training in various Northern Californian locations. Their summer camps are also incredibly popular, teaching basketball skills to children on a daily basis.



Triple Threat Academy programs have been recognized on a national level for their high quality basketball camps skills programs. Their classes are designed to not only teach the elementary skills necessary for successful basketball playing, but also to build confidence in the children they teach.



The TripleThreatOnline.com website has a whole host of information on Triple Threat Academy classes and programs. The site contains all the details that parents need to make an informed decision about the program. There is a facility for parents to find out which classes are closest to them, as well as a comprehensive FAQ if they have any questions.



If parents have any doubt about the qualifications and experience of the staff, these questions are answered in the trainer’s section, where profiles can be viewed. Many Triple Threat Academy trainers have experience playing basketball at a college and professional level.



TripleThreatOnline.com also has a facility allowing parents to search for available classes and camps. The site allows registration and payment for all programs online.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Triple Threat Academy’s mission is to provide the highest quality basketball instruction in the world. Using the most innovative techniques, keep student-athletes engaged while building confidence and self-esteem that will reach beyond the court of play. With integrity and purpose, our goal is to develop tomorrow’s leaders, build lifelong relationships and give back to our communities to make for a more positive tomorrow–ultimately, using basketball as our vehicle to teach life skills”



TripleThreatOnline.com is the website for Triple Threat Academy, a northern California based children’s basketball tuition program. Triple Threat Academy was the first basketball academy in the Bay Area to offer daily skill training. They have now assembled a team of trainers that teach basketball and work with kids for a living. For more information visit http://www.TripleThreatOnline.com