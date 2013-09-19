Triptravelbuddy.com - Your All in One Guide While Travelling

Ajax, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Triptravelbuddy.com website tells you more about famous tourist destinations and lets you know all the local information that you would require to travel safely and fast. It also has a blog where all travelers’ alerts from various countries are posted on a regular basis. So in case you intend to travel and need to know if it is safe to travel in a conflict ridden country, please visit triptravelbuddy.com. The creator of the website Rob always wanted to know much more about a place before or while travelling through it but never found any website giving any local news or information about currency, weather and a lots of other information and handy travel tools. Using search engines to find information about countries is not necessary anymore. That is when he created this web application.



Triptravelbuddy.com contains latest information about:

- The current weather

- Best hotels and flights information

- Maps

- Currency converter

- Travel Checklist

- Guide ( any country in the world) and trip information

- Translation module

- QR tag module for your benefit

- Puzzles and blog



Triptravelbuddy.com is essential for all those travelers out there who want to know recent news about the country they want to discover. The website helps you create a checklist and make sure that you have everything with you on your planned journey. It also suggests the best way to travel there. In case you have difficulty in exchanging currency or knowing its value against the dollar, triptravelbuddy.com will help with this information as well.



“I have recently travelled to Europe and frankly the currency was confusing but thanks to triptravelbuddy.com, I was able to negotiate better than ever.” Chris Campbell, Las Vegas.



“We are a group of six friends and even though we had decided who would be in charge of what during the journey, we could not get everything. This time we checked the checklist on triptravelbuddy.com and we did not have any problems. Not only did we get all that we would want but also got warning about the weather. That was cool as well.” Ann Bystander New York



Registration is free and there are no annoying advertisements which delay your access to the website. The QR tag module helps you to create your own qr-code tag and in case you lose your luggage people can contact you. It’s a handy travel guide which can be accessed online without downloading it from app stores! Simple and easy to navigate, this website is a must for any traveler.



Media Contact:-

Name: Rob van der Meer

Email: info@triptravelbuddy.com

www.triptravelbuddy.com