Tristan Schukraft Takes on Long-Term Incumbents for West Hollywood City Council

Tristan Schukraft, a dynamic 33 year-old LA native and West Hollywood resident, has officially joined the race for West Hollywood City Council. "It's time for change, new ideas and transparency," states Schukraft.



Schukraft is running against two long-term incumbents Jeffery Prang and John Duran, both of which are against term-limits, a measure on the March 5, 2013 ballot. As Schukraft acknowledges, “I’m not part of West Hollywood’s political establishment, but I think this will work in my favor, for I feel the residents of West Hollywood are looking for change.”



Schukraft is a seasoned business leader, with experience creating and managing global companies, collaborating with various groups and transcending borders to accomplish goals, and as a member of the city council, he’s ready to take his business expertise and passion for West Hollywood to make the city even better.



As Schukraft explains, “We are the creative city, yet we are not leveraging the ideas of our residents, and many in our community are simply not encouraged to be involved. I want to utilize technology to bring people and their ideas together, while improving access to our city services. West Hollywood needs to be a leader, not a follower when it comes to technology and community involvement.”



Schukraft also feels West Hollywood, as a community, needs to embrace and support its’ local businesses, while respecting the needs of its’ residents and enhancing the quality of life for all in West Hollywood.



Tristan represents the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance needed to expand West Hollywood’s potential. Right now the city of West Hollywood is not getting what it deserves. “I promise to work tirelessly to defend and protect the city’s diversity, nurture its creativity and expand its’ potential,” says Schukraft.



About Tristan Schukraft

Schukraft is a 33-year old LA native, residing in West Hollywood with his boyfriend and two dogs. Schukraft has lived in Milan, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and most recently Cordoba, Argentina.



At age 21, Schukraft shared the idea of ID90.COM, a travel Web site for airline employees, with his family. His parents agreed to fund the venture with a $10,000 loan, but only on the condition that he move back to the States. At the time Schukraft was living in Hong Kong, modeling throughout Southeast Asia. Schukraft did come home, and this money - along with $16,000 he made from importing and selling scooters at flea markets across Southern California - was enough to fund the launch of the ID90 Group, which included more than 100 employees on four continents, with clients from Moscow to Sydney.



For further information or photos, please call 1.310.651.8106, email press@tristan2013.com and/or visit Tristan Schukraft's campaign website, www.tristan2013.com.