"Tritium Disposal Co." Helps Its Clients Get Rid of Old Tritium Exit Signs Safely and Efficiently

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- There are a lot of positive attributes about tritium exit signs. They are self-luminous, meaning that they do not require an outside source of energy to light up and help keep people safe. They can be used indoors and out, and they tend to glow for a long time before they need to be replaced.



But after the light has gone out and the tritium sign is no longer working, pretty much the only negative aspect about this type of emergency exit sign becomes immediately apparent. Since tritium signs contain radioactive material, they are under strict regulations by the United States Regulatory Commission and disposing of them is not an easy process.



In other words, when a tritium sign is ready to be replaced, it cannot be tossed in a dumpster or simply handed off to a regular recycling company. Tritium disposal must be handled very carefully, in a very special manner so as not to cause harm to people or the environment.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for its tritium disposal exit signs services. Tritium Disposal Co. helps clients across the country dispose of their signs in an extremely safe manner.



“We are committed to making Tritium Exit sign disposal an easy process for you. We know what an ordeal it has been for you with all the regulations and stipulations,” an article on the website explained.



“Our aim is to help in disposing of your Tritium Exit signs easily and quickly and, of course, at manageably rates. We provide clear and user-friendly instructions and assist you in completing all the necessary paper work in connection with Tritium Exit sign disposal. In short, we make the laborious process far simpler and cheaper for you.”



The website includes easy-to-follow and detailed instructions that will allow its clients to arrange for proper tritium disposal. After verifying that the self-luminous exit sign is truly contains tritium—helpful advice on the site will guide people on how to determine this—and completing several prerequisites and some paperwork, customers can carefully package up their old tritium exit signs and ship them to the company.



As soon as the discarded tritium exit sign arrives, the staff at Tritium Disposal Co. will break down the whole sign into components. If possible, it will be reassembled into a new sign. If not, it will become part of a tritium recycle program.



About Tritium Disposal Co:

Tritium Disposal Co. is a website dedicated to helping anyone who is in the service industry— mainly electrical contractors and wholesalers—dispose of their radioactive tritium exit signs the proper way. We are the most cost effective solution in the entire industry. For more information, please visit http://tritiumdisposal.net