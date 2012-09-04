Triumph Construction Launches Kitchen Remodeling St Louis

Chesterfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- In an effort to further promote their services, Triumph Construction, LLC, recently launched KitchenRemodelingStLouis.org, a website dedicated to displaying the kinds of kitchen remodeling projects the company can execute.



Triumph Construction has a rather impressive service listing. They can install, remodel, or refinish kitchen cabinets from top to bottom. Cabinetry is something a lot of people looking to remodel their homes avoid because it’s viewed as too involved or complicated. However, no task is too difficult for this company and they promise excellent results.



Additionally, they offer custom projects that change the look and feel of a kitchen from floor to ceiling. Literally, they do vaulted ceilings, too. From countertops to sinks, there’s no project too big for them to tackle.



And that’s precisely why they’ve launched this new website. Brian Collins, president of Triumph Construction, couldn’t be happier. “KitchenRemodelingStLouis.org will shine a light on what we can specifically offer to homeowners in the St. Louis area,” he said.



Instead of taking a generic approach, the new site focuses on one niche of the company’s service offerings: kitchen remodeling. The company hopes this will attract more customers and bring in new clientele that have a specific kitchen-based project in mind.



About Triumph Construction

Originally founded as Brimer Collins Construction in 2000, Triumph Construction offers comprehensive kitchen remodeling services to people in the St Louis, Missouri area. Find out more at http://kitchenremodelingstlouis.org/



CONTACT

Triumph Construction, LLC

18118 Chesterfield Airport Road

Chesterfield, MO 63005

(314) 499-8503

http://kitchenremodelingstlouis.org/