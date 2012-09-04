Triumph Construction Promotes Expertise With Basement Finishing St Louis Site

Chesterfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Many people really struggle with trying to find the appropriate contractor for their next home project. However, Triumph Construction is trying to make it easy by offering a new website that focuses on one specific area of their service offerings.



This site is BasementFinishingStLouis.org and it includes a convenient and comprehensive breakdown of the company’s capabilities. From construction and remodeling to finishing and designing, Triumph Construction does it all. That’s why they thought it necessary to build such a focused niche website. It would be all too easy for their basement finishing services to get lost in the shuffle within the broader context of what they offer.



Triumph Construction’s president, Brian Collins, feels this is the best way to promote his company’s expertise. “We have years of experience in all kinds of construction, but with Basement Finishing St. Louis, we can emphasis specifically what Triumph Construction can do for your next project.”



The new site also gives the company space to make its case for basement finishing in general, noting that investing in finishing a basement can dramatically increase a home’s value, which is definitely of interest for those looking to resell eventually.



About Triumph Construction

Triumph Construction is a home remodeling company based in Chesterfield, Missouri. Their new site devoted to basement finishing can be found at: http://basementfinishingstlouis.org/



