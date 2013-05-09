Triumph Dining Announces Winners of Third Annual Best of Gluten-Free Awards

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Triumph Dining, the world’s largest gluten-free publisher, just released the names of the products in its third annual Best of Gluten-Free Awards. Over the course of a month participants voted online for their favorite gluten-free products in 42 categories. In all, they cast 214,435 votes, underscoring the importance of products in this marketplace. The winners are listed below.



“Our readers really stand by their favorite products and recommend them to others in their same situation,” says Dave Morris, publisher of Triumph Dining. “We’re thrilled to be able to give these awards to products and manufacturers who produce high-quality food items and resources for people who live a gluten-free lifestyle.”



1 Best Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread = Udi's White Sandwich Bread

2 Best Gluten Free Multigrain Bread = Udi's Soft and Hearty Whole Grain Bread

3 Best Gluten Free Specialty Bread = Udi's Cinnamon Raisin Bread

4 Best Gluten Free Pasta = Tinkyada Gluten Free Rice Pasta

5 Best Gluten Free Pizza Crust (pre made or mix) = Udi's Pizza Crust

6 Best Gluten Free Hamburger/Hotdog Buns = Udi's

7 Best Gluten Free Bagels = Udi's

8 Best Gluten Free English Muffins = Glutino

9 Best Gluten Free Tortillas = Mission Foods Corn Tortilla's

10 Best Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie = Pamela's Products Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookies

11 Best "Other", Gluten Free Cookie= Glutino Lemon Wafers

12 Best Gluten Free Doughnuts = Kinnikinnick

13 Best Gluten Free Pre Made Baked Goods = Udi's muffins

14 Best Gluten Free Bread Mix = Bob's Red Mill

15 Best Gluten Free Dessert Mix = Betty Crocker Gluten Free Cake Mix, assorted flavors

16 Best Gluten Free Brownie Mix = Betty Crocker Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix

17 Best Gluten Free Pie Crust Mix = Gluten-Free Pantry Perfect Pie Crust Mix

18 Best Gluten Free Breakfast Mix = 2 winners: Pamela's Products Pancake Mix and Bisquick Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix

19 Best Gluten Free Granola = Udi's

20 Best Gluten Free Frozen Pizza - Udi's Frozen Pizza

21 Best Gluten Free Multi/All-Purpose Baking Mix = Bob’s Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten Free Baking Flour

22 Best Gluten Free Cereal = Honey Nut Chex

23 Best Gluten Free Hot Cereal = Bobs Red Mill Gluten Free Mighty Tasty Hot Cereal

24 Best Gluten Free Frozen Waffles = Vans All Natural Frozen Waffles

25 Best Gluten Free Crackers = Blue Diamond Nut Thins

26 Best Gluten Free Pretzels and Snacks = Glutino Pretzel Twists

27 Best Gluten Free Granola or Snack Bar = Kind Bars

28 Best Gluten Free Soy Sauce = San-J Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce

29 Best Gluten Free Breadcrumbs = Glutino

30 Best Gluten Free Beer = Anheuser Busch Redbridge Beer

31 Best Gluten Free Hard Cider = Woodchuck Amber Cider

32 Best Gluten Free Menu = P F Changs

33 Best Gluten Free Pizza Restaurant = UNO Chicago Grill

34 Best Gluten Free Prepared or Microwave Meal = Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Meals

35 Best Gluten Free Lunch Meat or Frozen Meat = Boar's Head

36 Best Gluten Free Veggie Burger or Vegetarian Meat Option = Amy's Kitchen

37 Best Gluten Free Mail Order Bakery = Katz Gluten Free

38 Best Gluten Free Shopping = Whole Foods

39 Best Gluten Free Cookbook = The Gluten-Free Gourmet: Living Well Without Wheat by Bette Hagman

40 Best Gluten Free Magazine = Living Without

41 Best Gluten Free Blog = 2 winners Gluten Free Girl and the Chef and Gluten Free on a Shoestring

42 Best Gluten Free Online Product Discovery Resources = www.glutenfreesaver.com



About Triumph Dining

Since 2005, the Triumph Dining team has spent tens of thousands of hours developing the most comprehensive gluten-free restaurant guide in North America, dining cards that help celiacs and people who live a gluten-free lifestyle order gluten-free at restaurants where language barriers can make things even more difficult, and a popular gluten-free grocery guide to help celiacs find the groceries they need — even if they're traveling. Triumph Dining is owned by Bob Stamatatos, and Dave and Leslie Morris, and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.



