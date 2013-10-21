Instant Download Capability for Trivia Content

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- TriviaDatabase.com is known for licensing and selling accurate and fun trivia questions and content for word games. Now they are introducing an affordable instant download of their unique and challenging trivia quiz question packages. Each package is geared toward specific audience groups. For instance, there are packages designed for a broad general audience, a young adult audience, a sports bar adult general audience, and many more. Custom packages may also be purchased, which can be designed with the trivia host’s specific category requests. Live event trivia for sale is presented by TriviaDatabase.com and can be used by educators, party planners, trivia game DJs, music DJs, charity hosts, corporate event hosts, and more.



TriviaDatabase.com supplies quiz questions to top entertainment companies and the largest game companies in the world. Over 325,000 questions are included in TriviaDatabase.com’s database and the number of questions is growing daily. Their downloadable quiz question packages are available for trivia hosts through their website at http://www.triviadatabase.com The trivia database is updated constantly, ensuring up-to-date and correct content. The packs are made up of a mixture of challenging and fun trivia questions that are tagged according to difficulty level. Questions can be displayed in either single answer or multiple choice formats. With the new instant download feature, trivia hosts are able to quickly download premium trivia questions for a pub quiz or other live event.



For over 15 years, TriviaDatabase.com has provided trivia content to assist hundreds of companies meet their goals for various purposes including mobile games, TV shows, packaging, board games, education, entertainment, and revenue making. The company is glad to respond to inquiries for media and business opportunities through their contact page at http://www.triviadatabase.com/index.php?option=com_contact&view=contact&id=2&Itemid=66.



About TriviaDatabase.com

TriviaDatabase.com began in 1995 as a single web site trivia game. Today, they are the number one supplier of trivia content worldwide for trivia, quiz, and word games. A talented team of writers, editors, artists, and programmers work to create new and accurate quiz questions, word game content and factoids. TriviaDatabase.com is run by Trivia Company, a division of Web Marketing Services, Inc.