TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au Tells Visitors How to Write Great Trivia Questions

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Trivia games are popular at bars and parties around the world. Sometimes, trivia games are played for prizes. In other cases, trivia is played just for fun. However, no matter why trivia games are played, they give players an opportunity to show off their knowledge of interesting or useless facts.



At TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au, visitors will learn what goes into writing the perfect trivia question. The website is devoted to explaining how to write great trivia questions for parties, bar nights, and other celebrations. While many people enjoy playing trivia games, few people realize how much time goes into crafting the perfect question.



At the TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au homepage, visitors will find a four step guide to writing the perfect trivia questions. Those four steps include:



-Using solid sources

-Doubling up questions to make them more difficult

-Using multiple choice answers

-Avoiding the use of opinions in trivia questions



Obviously, the use of solid sources is important because the entire game could depend on a single answer. If the trivia question writer did not use a good source, then that answer could be totally inaccurate, throwing the integrity of the game into jeopardy.



A spokesperson for TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au explains why the other tips are also important:



“The goal of our site is to simplify the process of writing trivia questions. To do that, we encourage visitors to double up on questions. This can make the question more difficult and interesting, but it also helps the writer create a number of questions in a shorter period of time. During trivia research, the writer may come across a page with a number of similar trivial facts, and by writing down questions for all of these facts, it’s easy to create a large number of questions in a short period of time.”



Along with explaining how to craft the perfect trivia challenge, the TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au website explains that questions must walk a fine line between being too difficult and too easy.



For example, adding a multiple choice answer to trivia can make a difficult question easier, while creating open ended questions with no hint to the answer can make a seemingly easy question slightly more difficult.



TriviaQuestionsAnswers.com.au features specific examples of some of the best trivia questions and answers. With guides, examples, and detailed instructions, the website wants to make planning a trivia night as easy as possible.



