Trivology Launches to Give Answers to the Most Interesting Questions

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Despite the incredible volume of information available on the internet, or perhaps because of this incredible density of information, it can still be hard to find simple answers to simple questions. Many people trying to find out more about topics on an introductory level can be inundated with specialist search results that are intimidating and more complex than the reader can understand. Trivology is a new site specialising in simplifying information based around key terms so that they can be understood by all.



The site takes a stripped down format to allow for the most clear access and comprehension of the material it contains, with a two column structure affording well-spaced headings with explanatory subtitles to sit easily within the frame. Clicking these titles allows users to enter the category and browse the content that has been added. There is also a search bar in the top right hand corner for easy keyword searches and an articles button on the header bar which provides a chronological drop down menu for those looking for new content.



Trivology.com currently carries editorial content on everything from adult education and training to finance and investing, fashion and accessories to scientific engineering, sports and hobbies to travel and entertainment. The site continues to expand at a rapid pace with the addition of new categories and new articles being added on a daily basis. Each article covers FAQ style explanations of things like the big bang theory to essays on the key issues surrounding opponents of stem cell research. If it’s interesting the site covers it.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We are looking to try and make it as easy as possible for people to generate readily understood answers to common questions across all fields. The site is continually being updated with user generated and user reviewed content, similar to the way Wikipedia works, but without getting bogged down in details that aren’t relevant to the majority of readers. All our articles are protected by copyscape to ensure they aren’t duplicated, so this is the only place you can find this kind of information. Then, in a similar way to a blog, users can leave comments about what they’ve discovered under each article, allowing people to build a community, share strategies and insights and even make friends.”



About Trivology

Trivology is a new site dedicated to answering questions specifically based on terminology used in specialist subjects. The question library is broken down by category and features answers in easy to understand plain English. For more information please visit: http://www.trivology.com/