Rising Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures is the Factor Driving the Trocars Market



The laparoscopic methodologies help to bring down the danger of postoperative contaminations and also lowers the chance of gaining any further complications. Thus, the rising adoption of laparoscopic bariatric procedures is the factor driving the trocars market. In addition, technological advancements in the field of laparoscopy are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the market.



In recent times, increasing adoption of the trocars in some cases of the gynecological problems has contributed progression to the market. Rising adoption of the minimally invasive surgical procedures, in turn, boosts the same market. The features such as integrated lens cleaning function and saving time as well as reducing the need for repositioning are impelling the market.



Increasing Technological Advancement Offers Favorable Opportunities



However, complications such as vascular or visceral injury, abdominal wall hematoma, trocar site pain, and trocar site hernias yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. In addition, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and surgeons to efficiently handle the trocars are the other hampering factor in this market. Moreover, the increasing technological advancement such as the Fujifilm interlock trocar offers favorable opportunities for this market.



North America is the Dominant Region in the Trocars Market



Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the trocars market due to the increasing inclination for laparoscopic surgeries to open surgeries and prominent market contributors in terms of product innovation. The U.S. is the leading revenue contributor in the region. In addition, growing awareness about the minimally invasive surgeries and increasing healthcare expenditure are the factors anticipating to experience rapid growth to the market.



Government Initiatives Contribute to the Growth of the Market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to cumulative healthcare expenditure and technological advancements. Furthermore, government initiatives contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, training programs for surgeons on laparoscopic surgery is a major initiative taken by the Ministry of Health, in China. This, in turn, boosting the market.



Trocars Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Trocars Market Highlights



=> Trocars Market Projection



=> Trocars Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Trocars Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Trocars Market



Chapter - 4 Trocars Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Trocars Market by Product Type



=> Disposable Trocars



=> Reusable Trocars



=> Reposable Trocars



=> Accessories



Chapter - 6 Global Trocars Market by Application



=> General Surgery



=> Gynecological Surgery



=> Urological Surgery



=> Bariatric Surgery



=> Other Application



Chapter - 7 Global Trocars Market by End-user



=> Hospitals



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter - 8 Global Trocars Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> CONMED Corporation



=> The Cooper Companies Inc.



=> Teleflex Incorporated



=> GENICON, INC



=> Medtronic



=> B. Braun Medical Inc.



=> FUJIFILM New Development Inc.



=> Johnson & Johnson



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.