Trophies & Gifts Is Offering the Widest Range of Equestrian Trophies at Affordable Prices

Sturry, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Trophies & Gifts, the highly renowned independent supplier of high-quality trophies and awards, is offering the widest range of equestrian trophies for sale at highly reasonable prices. The company which is based in Kent, UK, operates an online store where clients can browse through the endless selection of trophies, awards and gifts, each of which is made using the best quality materials and is offered at extremely reasonable prices. The company proudly provides a comprehensive range of gifts to suit all requirements and occasions and also provides engraving option.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We have always been known for the quality and the range of products that we offer for online sale. We are committed to become a one-stop destination for all those who are looking for great awards, trophies and gift items for any occasion or event at the most reasonable prices. Our range of sports trophies includes trophies for horse events, motorsports, netball, rugby, swimming and tennis. Since we deliver anywhere in the UK by interlink, we ship orders to all parts of the country and have established ourselves as a leading online retailer of the best trophies, awards, gifts and more.”



The company is dedicated to offer the best services to all their clients and hence regularly improves its website and expands the range of products that it offers. This way, its customers get a chance to browse through the widest choice possible and then select products that precisely suit their requirements, occasion and budget. Being a family run enterprise, the company is committed to affordable trophy engraving services and personalized gifts that make the company’s online store the first choice for all those looking for corporate trophies and personal gifts.



“We believe that it is our responsibility to offer the best trophies at the most reasonable prices. We understand that most of our clients want personalized gifts and engraved trophies and don’t like paying much for that. This is the reason that we don’t charge any set-up fees for our trophy engraving services. To further complement our reasonable prices, we even offer special discounts and offers to all our loyal customers”, further added the executive.



Each and every product being offered on the company’s website is made using the best materials and hence the company assures its customers that they will only receive top quality sports trophies, corporate trophies and other personalized gifts whenever they place their orders. To further improve the buying experience of all its clients, the company provides free delivery on orders that are over £150. The company’s website lists a wide range of trophies for all those who want to buy trophies online in UK and that to at best prices.



About Trophies & Gifts

Based in Kent, United Kingdom, Trophies & Gifts is a leading online retailer of a wide range of trophies, gifts and corporate awards. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction and hence prices its products quite reasonably. Moreover, the company doesn’t charge any extra set-up fees for trophy engraving. The online store of the company lists hundreds of different types of trophies, including a fantastic range of horse trophies online, that are available at affordable rates.



Contact Details

16 Whatmer Close

Sturry

Kent. CT2 0JJ

Phone: 08009993445

email:sales@trophies-gifts.co.uk

Website: http://www.trophies-gifts.co.uk/