Trophies & Gifts Offering the Widest Range of Personalised Corporate Awards at Great Prices

Sturry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Trophies & Gifts the leading online retailer of the widest range of best quality gifts, trophies and personalised awards, is offering a wide range of personalised corporate awards, to all its clients, at the most reasonable prices. The company which is based in Kent, UK, has made a mark for itself in the industry by offering the best quality engraved trophies and other personalised awards at the most affordable prices. The company aims to provide the highest standards of customer services and great products to all visitors, while constantly improving the online buying experience of all its corporate and individual visitors.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “With competition steadily increasing in the corporate world, all business owners want to retain their best performing individuals for the steady growth of their organisation. Although regular salary increments are a great way to motivate employees, nothing beats the recognition and satisfaction that an employee gets after he/she is awarded with a personalised award or engraved trophy. We believe that we are helping our clients retain the best brain they have in their team by designing top quality engraved trophies and other personalised awards. We sell these products at the most reasonable prices and hence they can easily be afforded by all small and medium-sized businesses too.”



Trophies & Gifts is a family run business that is committed to offering the best trophy engraving services, a wide range of corporate and sports trophies, and an exquisite range of gifts and promotional items at competitive prices. The company not only offers the best awards at the best prices, but it even doesn’t charge any extra money for set-up, engraving or for gift personalisation and is hence a one-stop destination for all those looking to purchase the best quality promotional products and personalised gifts.



“We are here to help businesses save money, while motivating and awarding their employees. No business can survive for too long without hardworking employees and we believe that the range of products that we offer is perfect for all employers who want the best for their employees. We provide clear and precise information about all products that are listed on our online store and the price listed there includes the price for engraving and personalisation as well. Further, if your order amount is more than £150, you won’t have to pay an extra shipping fee as well”, further added the executive.



Trophies & Gifts is a one stop destination for all gifting and awarding needs of corporate houses and individuals. Along with offering a unique range of best quality corporate awards and trophies, the company also sells an equally distinctive range of sports trophies, personalised gifts, T-Shirts and posters. To buy cheap engraved trophies and medals, visit the official site of Trophies & Gifts.



About Trophies & Gifts

Trophies & Gifts is a leading provider of a wide range of engraved trophies, corporate awards and personalised gifts at the most reasonable prices. The company which is based in Kent, UK, is a family run business that is dedicated to complete customer satisfaction. The company’s products are highly affordable and it doesn’t charge extra money for personalisation and engraving. To know more about the products offered by the company or to purchase custom printed baseball caps UK, head over to.



Contact Details:



16 Whatmer Close

Sturry

Kent. CT2 0JJ

Phone: 01227 710638

Email: sales@trophies-gifts.co.uk

Website: http://www.trophies-gifts.co.uk/