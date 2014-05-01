Trophies & Gifts Offers Trophies and Awards for All Events at Affordable Prices

Sturry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Trophies & Gifts is an ideal space online that offers excellent quality engravings on sports trophies, corporate trophies, personalized gifts as well as to find the trophies and plaques for all sports, corporate and other events. The store has great experience, excellence, efficiency and expertise in creating trophies, awards and plaques with difference for all events at highly affordable prices.



Talking about the extensive range awards and trophies that Trophies & Gifts offers, one of the family members told us during an interview recently, “Customers can visit us to find the widest range of trophies, awards, plaques and personalized gifts of excellent quality at highly affordable prices.



Customers can find all sports trophies that include football awards, cups, trophies, golf and rugby awards as well as trophies, medals and many more that we customize and engrave as per customer specifications and needs.”



The range does not stop here as the customer can even find school awards, badges, medals and trophies as well as corporate awards. The store also offers engraved brass, laminated, memorial plaques, printed plaques, key rings as well as engravable gifts for him, her and children.



The family member further told us during the interview, “We are committed to offer the best-in-class awards, trophies, promotional items and other gift items at cost effective prices. As a result, we do not charge setup fee for trophy engravings or for that matter on gift personalization. Our affordably priced sports trophies and promotional items offer value for money. On the top of this, we offer discounts and special offers from time to time to lower the cost, which makes us ideal resource for organizations, schools and many other organizations to find trophies, awards and other related items. Currently we are offering free shipping on all orders above £150.”



Choosing Trophies & Gifts is all about highest standards of quality and service at prices none of its competitors can match. On the top of this, Trophies & Gifts keeps updating its range of awards and trophies and expanding the selection of products to offer the customer widest choice possible. If you are looking for school trophies and awards, your search ends here.



About Trophies & Gifts

Trophies & Gifts offers the extensive range of trophies and trophy engravings for all events under one roof and at highly affordable prices. The range of trophies include anything from all sports trophies to corporate ones, awards, personal gifts and many more that customers can choose as per their requirements, needs and budget. The company understands the importance of custom and is committed to offer the highest standards of service for utmost customer satisfaction. Apart from offering trophies of all sports events and awards, the store also offers affordable trophy engravings, personalized gifts, promotional items and high quality memory plaques under one roof and that too at competitive prices. As a result, the store is first choice among those who are looking for something unique and different to present at corporate, sport or any other event.



Contact Details:



16 Whatmer Close

Sturry Kent. CT2 0JJ

Tel: 01227 710638 / 07894324641

0800 9993445

Email: sales@trophies-gifts.co.uk

Web: http://www.trophies-gifts.co.uk/