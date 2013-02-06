Trophy Company, Spike's, Is Now Offering New Web Specials for February 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Spike’s, a company that is widely known for getting awards engraved in Philadelphia, is now offering new web specials for the month of February. As many people know, the month of February is also the one that Valentine’s Day occurs in. For those people who are looking to give their significant other a unique gift this Valentine’s Day, they can consider the heart shaped stress ball that the company has available. Also, what better way can a business owner show his or her employees how much he or she loves them than by making their hearts skip a beat with Spike’s stress ball? Ideal for a promotional giveaway and available for a new low price of $0.91 a piece, the stress ball also allows companies to have their logo embroidered on the ball.



When it comes to finding basketball awards in Philadelphia, there are now two available for as low as $3.50 apiece. Their Star Theme Basketball Trophy is 7 inches tall, and has a star theme basketball on top of a white marble base. This trophy is also available with the option of having a personalized plate, and is available for a new low price of $3.50.



Another trophy they have available at a new low price, and great for those who have played a great year of basketball, also includes the Basketball Star Themed trophy. Available for a new low price of $4.75, this flashy star theme trophy is united with a round red column and mounted on a well-designed white marble base.



For finding bowling trophies in New Jersey, or any other special kinds of trophies for other sports, is this trophy company’s job. In fact, no company will have a team covered like Spike’s. Spike’s realizes that providing trophies for any kind of sports team is a special endeavor that should be handled with care. Their goal is to be the most reliable and renowned provider of sports trophies and achievement awards. Whether a person desires to buy trophies, awards, or even gift baskets for an individual or sports team, they will be able to choose from a wide array of products that are available from Spike’s.



About Spike’s

Spike’s appreciates every opportunity their customers provide them. Also, they always take the time to humbly thank their customers for entrusting them with the duty of designing, creating, manufacturing, and providing the symbols of recognition and excellence they desire.



To hear more please visit http://secure.gospikes.com/applications/default/store/index.asp.