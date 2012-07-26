Tropical Storm Debby Shows Importance of Flood Insurance

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- In the wake of Tropical Storm Debby, which caused torrential rains throughout the state of Florida and extensive damage and flooding in some areas, homeowners need to remember to make sure their flood insurance is up to date.



“Winds and flooding from Tropical Storm Debby caused a lot of damage, but some homeowners were in a better position than others,” said Lee Rogers, of FloridaInsurance.com. “Those with flood insurance may be able to file a claim for their material damages.”



Hurricane season has come early to Florida this year. On June 23, Tropical Storm Debby became the fourth named storm of the season, the earliest fourth named storm on record. Debby made landfall on June 26 in Steinhatchee, Florida.



Beginning on June 24, Debby caused rainfall, tornadoes, and flooding, especially in the central and northern parts of the state. In some areas, more than 20 inches of rain was recorded. Debby also spawned at least 21 tornadoes, resulting in two deaths, one in Highlands County, Florida and one in Alabama. In all, the storm was responsible for nine deaths, and the property damage is still being calculated.



Voluntary evacuations were issued for large parts of northwest Florida, and a mandatory evacuation for St. George Island. Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency.



Due to the storm's slow progress, Florida residents were subjected to several consecutive days of rain, and widespread flooding. Some homeowners who experienced flooding were under the impression that they did not need flood insurance.



According to a report by BayNews 9, several Pasco County residents whose homes were damaged by water said that they were told that flood insurance was not necessary in their area. However, the homes are located in a “Zone A” flood zone, and areas throughout the state of Florida are prone to flooding.



