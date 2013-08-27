Tropical Vapors Launches Own Line of Premium E-Liquid

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Tropical Vapors now offers an affordable and flavorful vaping experience that uses fresh ingredients sourced right here in the U.S. The company, which has built a reputation as a premier electronic cigarette supplier, has announced its new line of exclusive premium e-liquid products is manufactured locally from the finest USA-sourced ingredients to ensure the highest quality and best taste available.



As a leading supplier of vaping accessories, TropicalVapors.com unveiled its e-liquids in response to customer requests, and so far, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Tropical Vapors uses USP grade/Kosher propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, combined with a proprietary mix of pure grain alcohol, distilled water and rich flavor bases to achieve an uncommonly clean, clear vaping experience, no matter what flavor customers choose. The new line includes flavors designed to appeal to a wide variety of tastes, including berry delight, peaches and cream, tropical breeze, caramel macchiato and more, in addition to sweet, cool and bold tobacco flavors. What’s more, every product uses the highest quality nicotine from a U.S.-based company to ensure you get great taste with each vape.



To suit the taste preferences of all its customers, Tropical Vapors' premium e-liquid is available in three strengths -- 12 mg/ml, 18 mg/ml and 24 mg/ml -- so you can truly customize your experience. And, to make choosing your product even simpler, Tropical Vapors offers 5 ml sample sizes in addition to its 30ml full-size products so you can afford to try a few and find a favorite. The sample size is also a great way to try something new without making a big commitment.



In addition to its new line of e-liquids, Tropical Vapors also offers a full line of vaping supplies and accessories, including cartomizers, clearomizers and tanks, adapters, cases, chargers and more, making them a one-stop source for all your vaping needs.



To learn more about Tropical Vapors and see its new line of exclusive, top-quality e-liquids, visit the company's e-liquid web page today.