Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York Announces Specials for the Month of March

Garden City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York announces their specials for the month of March. Specials are available for both men and women and most offer free services with the purchase of one. "Tropicalaser's mission is to provide patients with effective hair removal treatments at affordable prices," according to Christine Pelling, media contact for Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York.



During the month of March, women who purchase a leg package get the underarms and bikini area free. Clients choose whether to purchase the upper leg package, the lower leg package or the one for full legs. For the bikini area, women choose between the bikini line, extended bikini or a full Brazilian. All three areas are included for the price of one.



Men also have options when it comes to Tropicalaser's hair removal specials for March. Men who purchase a chest package may have the abdomen done for free. Those men looking to have upper back hair removed may have the procedure done on the lower back at no additional charge. With either package, both areas will be completed for the price of one.



Laser Hair Removal in Long Island isn't limited to these areas either. Other areas suitable for laser hair removal include the chin, upper lip and arms. Laser hair removal makes use of little pulses of energy which enter the skin to reach the hair follicle. The follicle absorbs the energy and, during this process, the follicle is destroyed so hair won't come back. The procedure is safe for all skin types although skin conditions must be resolved before treatment begins and any sun tan should be allowed to fade.



Clients typically see results within four to eight sessions, with each session taking place approximately four to eight weeks apart. Many factors play a role in this, including skin and hair type along with the specific body area being treated. Once the assessment is complete, the technician can provide more information on the procedure depending on the needs of the client.



While undergoing laser hair removal at Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York, clients should be sure to ask about Microdermabrasion. This skin-revitalizing treatment helps repair damaged skin. Gentle abrasion combined with a vacuum removes the outer layer of dead skin cells, leaving a smoother texture. The procedure also promotes healthy skin cell growth. "Tropicalaser wants clients to look and feel their best at all times. All services help to achieve this goal," Ms. Pelling states.



About Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York

Tropicalaser of Long Island, New York continues to be an industry leader in laser hair removal. Know for their clean facility, well trained medical staff and latest equipment, Tropicalaser offers treatment programs customized for the patient and treats all hair colors and skin tones. Clients receive a free consultation with results being seen in as little as four to eight sessions. Tropicalaser uses the latest, medically effective, FDA approved laser known as the GentleMax ProA for unwanted hair removal.