Tropics Pool and Spa Offers Quality Service at Affordable Price

Pampano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Florida, USA. A leading pool service Fort Lauderdale company now offers high quality professional pool cleaning service at a very affordable price. Acknowledged as the industry leader in pool servicing, Tropics Pool and Spa guarantees complete satisfaction for residential and commercial customers.



This Pompano Beach pool service, however, does not limit itself to simple pool cleaning. The company is capable of delivering complete maintenance service including pool repairs and water quality testing.



Tropics Pool and Spa is qualified to perform regular cleaning and repair of pool filters, motors, salt systems, acid washers, pumps, and heaters. It utilizes state of the art equipments for detecting leaks in swimming pools and spas.



The company also has special expertise in calibrating pool filtration systems to control the growth of molds and to stop the accumulation of dirt in the water. Its maintenance crew is specifically trained in water quality assurance. Testing for clarity and ensuring the correct balance of chemical treatment make swimming pools healthy and safe.



As a leading pool service Boca Raton company, Tropics Pool and Spa also provides maintenance and clean-up for residential swimming pools. Homeowners can take advantage of the company’s monthly clean-up schedule to make sure that their swimming pools are clean and healthy.



Meanwhile, the company’s competitive pricing scheme makes it the ideal pool service Fort Lauderdale company. Tropics Pool and Spa recently unveiled an attractive array of discount coupons for customers. It provides discounts for various cleaning and maintenance jobs. It also offers a 3rd month free service for its new customers.



About Tropics Pool and Spa

Tropics Pool and Spa is a licensed company and certified by industry regulators. It is properly insured to make sure that its customers are protected. For general inquiries and service arrangements, prospective customers are advised to contact the company to discuss possible maintenance options and scheduling of free pool check-up.