Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Troponin Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



According to this study, over the next five years the Troponin market will register a 8.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1695.2 million by 2025, from $ 1218.3 million in 2019.



Top Leading Companies of Global Troponin Market are Abbott, Response Biomedical, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, Siemens Healthcare, Getein Biotech, Mitsubishi, Improve Medical, Quidel and others.



Abbott's Troponin-I blood test receives FDA clearance



Abbott has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Architect Stat High Sensitivity Troponin-I blood test to diagnose heart attacks. The blood test is said to detect heart attacks several hours earlier than conventional troponin tests, for a faster and more accurate diagnosis. A troponin blood test is commonly used to diagnose individuals who visit an emergency room with a suspected heart attack. The levels of troponin-I proteins released from the heart are known to increase in the blood in case of heart muscle damage.

Abbott's blood test is designed to measure low troponin levels and enable assessment of heart attack within two to four hours of admission. The company expects that the Architect Stat High Sensitivity Troponin-I blood test will particularly help women, who have lower troponin levels than men.Abbott Diagnostics global medical and scientific affairs senior medical director Agim Beshiri said: "This important milestone will allow US physicians to utilise the advanced, proven capabilities of this blood test as they evaluate patients suspected of a heart attack.



Roche launches point-of-care (POC) troponin test with improved accuracy at low concentrations to help diagnose heart attack patients at high mortality risk



Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that its improved CARDIAC point-of-care Troponin T test for the cobas h 232 system is now available for countries accepting the CE Mark*. The test allows healthcare professionals to identify patients with a suspected acute myocardial infarction (AMI), termed also heart attack, with greater accuracy at low troponin concentrations, in just 12 minutes.

This hand-held, point-of-care diagnostic system requires no sample preparation or lengthy setup procedures. Therefore, it can be used in places where heart attack patients are often seen first, such as in an ambulance, emergency room, or a primary care/general practitioner's (GP's) office.



The key benefit of the improved test is that it is a quantitative test with higher accuracy at low troponin concentration (40-2000 ng/L quantitative range), compared to the former Roche POC test (100-2000 ng/L quantitative and 50-100 ng/L semi-quantitative range). This makes it possible to accurately measure lower troponin T levels between 40-100 ng/L. The test is used as an aid to rule-in patients with a suspected AMI and triage them effectively. The use of pre-hospital POC testing in the ambulance settings has been investigated in the preHAP clinical study, which showed that pre-hospital patients with a suspected AMI and a POC Troponin T ? 50 ng/L had a 3-10 times higher long-term mortality risk as compared with patients below that level



On The Basis Of Product, The Troponin Market Is Primarily Split Into



Troponin I (TnI)

Troponin T (TnT)



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Other



This report focuses on Troponin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Troponin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



