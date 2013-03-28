Trotec's Newly Invented Flexx Function

Washington, Tyne & Wear -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- The laser system Trotec Speedy 300 flexx was presented three years ago. It was the first laser machine which had a CO² and a fiber laser source integrated. Now this world wide unique “Flexx-Function” is patent pending. With this laser machine it is possible to use both laser sources in one application without having to change it manually. Which laser source is the right one, depends on the material which you want to engrave or cut. CO²-laser works best on plastics, wood, rubber, glass, leather and other materials. The fiber laser is perfect for engraving and marking metal and treating plastics.



The new function gives the user enormous flexibility because both laser sources can be activated in one step. Now it is also possible to process the different materials simultaneously without having to change the source or sending new files to the laser machine. Furthermore the user benefits from the patented laser software Trotec JobControl, which makes the assignment of the Speedy with the Flexx-Function even easier.



If you already have a Speedy 300 or Speedy 400 it is possible to upgrade the machines to a Speedy 300 flexx or Speedy 400 flexx. The upgrade can be done at any time.



