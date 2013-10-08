Trotter Water and Sekrett Scilensce: "The Answer" (Anti Auto-Tune Music Single Preview)

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Music single, “The Answer” featuring Columbia, MO Rapper/MC Trotter Water and International Composer and Producer Sekrett Scilensce, is now scheduled for digital-release.



Per ongoing cataloguing for select Kuneo Koei titles to Radio, Web, and Music Supervisory entities, Target Takeover Productions (home-base of Trotter Water) has joined forces to add, “The Answer” as part of the collaborative presentations made available to music enthusiasts, journalists, publishers, and executives.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2P-GBm8wAJ4



Key features of the Music Sound-Recording are as follows:



- Anti Auto-Tune Production



- Deep Lyrical Presentation



- key-signature variation (i.e. akin to early Hip-Hop)



- Blues/Heavy-Metal Keytar Soloing



- Programmed Synthesizer Sequencing (i.e. Herbie Hancock, Rick Wakeman)



- Non loop-based production



Music lovers of the Electro, Rap, Hip-Hop, Popular-Music, and Rock varieties can test the track and share it with their friends and communities now.



Get Your Copy



About “The Answer”

“The Answer” is a joint venture of Kuneo Koei and Target Takeover Productions featuring “Trotter Water” ‘Rapper, MC’ and “Sekrett Scilensce” ‘Composer, Producer’ – It appears courtesy of the promotional efforts per Sekrett Scilensce Associates and MMP Publishing collaborative-handling.



Contact:

M. M. Park

admin@mmp-publishing.com

(718)215-9939

Kuneo Koei

3002 South Jefferson Avenue

Office #2203

Saint Louis, MO 63118