Trotter Water and Sekrett Scilensce: "The Answer" (Anti Auto-Tune Music Single Preview)

Kuneo Koei And Target Takeover Productions Join Forces For Electro/Hip-Hop Crossover Song
Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Music single, “The Answer” featuring Columbia, MO Rapper/MC Trotter Water and International Composer and Producer Sekrett Scilensce, is now scheduled for digital-release.
Per ongoing cataloguing for select Kuneo Koei titles to Radio, Web, and Music Supervisory entities, Target Takeover Productions (home-base of Trotter Water) has joined forces to add, “The Answer” as part of the collaborative presentations made available to music enthusiasts, journalists, publishers, and executives.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2P-GBm8wAJ4
Key features of the Music Sound-Recording are as follows:
- Anti Auto-Tune Production
- Deep Lyrical Presentation
- key-signature variation (i.e. akin to early Hip-Hop)
- Blues/Heavy-Metal Keytar Soloing
- Programmed Synthesizer Sequencing (i.e. Herbie Hancock, Rick Wakeman)
- Non loop-based production
Music lovers of the Electro, Rap, Hip-Hop, Popular-Music, and Rock varieties can test the track and share it with their friends and communities now.
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About “The Answer”
“The Answer” is a joint venture of Kuneo Koei and Target Takeover Productions featuring “Trotter Water” ‘Rapper, MC’ and “Sekrett Scilensce” ‘Composer, Producer’ – It appears courtesy of the promotional efforts per Sekrett Scilensce Associates and MMP Publishing collaborative-handling.
Contact:
M. M. Park
admin@mmp-publishing.com
(718)215-9939
Kuneo Koei
3002 South Jefferson Avenue
Office #2203
Saint Louis, MO 63118