Trouble Getting in and out of the Tub? No Worries RE•BATH Now Offers Tub to Shower Conversions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- In the bathroom remodeling industry, the professionals at RE-BATH understand that not everyone can access their tub/shower with ease, which is why they are now offering tub to shower conversions. For those who struggle on a daily basis to bathe themselves, and fear falling down when taking a shower, they can have all of those worries eliminated when having RE-BATH remodel an existing bathroom. The professional Philadelphia bath remodeling company will help homeowners choose the right remodel for their existing space so they no longer have to step over the tub that is too high and risk falling or serious injury.



For those who are tired of climbing into their tub, they can now have a quick and easy remodel by converting that troublesome bathtub into a large new walk-in shower. If one happens to be elderly or has a disability, they can now bathe and access their shower without any problems with RE-BATH’s tub to shower conversions. The professionals are able to transform any existing bathtub into a safe, convenient shower that fits to the existing mold of the old tub. This is one of their most popular products and rated very highly from seniors or people with disabilities. Being their number one selling product, RE-BATH will come to a customer’s home and provide a free estimate.



The bathroom remodelers at RE-BATH are not there just to provide a new tub to shower conversion, but to provide the safest environment for homeowners with other features such as built in seats or handle bars to hold on to. These amenities give people the opportunity to take care of themselves with the available features included. For many seniors who try to remain independent for as long as they can, this addition into their home gives them that sense of independence. With a lifetime warranty, and endless choices to choose from as far as style and looks, homeowners will be satisfied with their new tub to shower conversion from RE-BATH.



About RE-BATH

RE-BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE-BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE-BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE-BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



