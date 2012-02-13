‘TRT Banners’ Announces New Line of Dye-Sublimation Fabric Banners Perfect for Trade Shows and More

Maple Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Trade show and event exhibitors have only a matter of minutes to catch the attention of potential customers who pass by their booths, making it essential to have captivating and professional trade show displays, graphics, banner stands and banners.



But with the vast number of printing and design companies on the market, deciphering which one will produce the optimal products and results can be challenging.



Offering eye-catching graphics and cost-effective quality printing, TRT Banners recently added a new line of dye-sublimation fabric banners perfect for display in trade show booths or as custom table throws. The dye-sublimation printers feature direct-to-fabric printing where the ink is applied directly to the substrate and sublimated with heat and pressure. Textiles can be customized with photo quality images that become a permanent part of the fabric. The result is a stunning, high color image sure to draw in spectators at any event.



In addition to superior printing and graphics, TRT Banners specializes in high-quality, discount retractable banner stands. Each of the company’s affordable pop-up retractable banners is lightweight and completely portable, allowing easy setup at trade shows, special events, conferences, in storefront windows and more.



Customers can order their trade show displays and can simply upload their artwork directly on the company’s website. And with a quick 48-hour production time, the company offers some of the fastest shipping in the industry.



Past TRT Banners customers have said they were extremely impressed with the company’s quality products and quick turnaround times.



Kristy Westpfahl Michael with HCBS Strategies Inc. said, “I was very shocked with the quality, customer service, production time and frankly how fast it got here. I really have to thank you and also the behind the scenes graphics people for doing such a good job checking my images after I uploaded them. I had done online chat a month or so ago and had asked about the look and quality of the budget retractable stand. I was told by the person that it was very sturdy and looked sharp. She wasn't lying. I am very impressed. The unit is very substantial and still lightweight enough to lug around. I can't believe I got these for the price. WOW! I will not hesitate to use and recommend TRT again. In fact I will likely not go anyplace else.”



Barry Schwartz with A. Marinelli Shoes, another past customer, said, “We used our banner for the first time last week in New York and we were quite pleased with it. We showed in a hotel room, put the banner in the hall and felt it really helped draw people in the door due to its colors, graphics, and size.”



Anyone looking for superior graphics or banner stands for their trade show booths can find an affordable and timely solution from TRT Banners.



For more information about “Your ONLY Source For Low-Cost Banner Stands,” visit http://www.TRTBanners.com



About TRT Banners:

In business for four years, TRT Banners offers affordable product solutions and speedy shipping for all customers’ trade show and advertising needs. The Cleveland, OH based company is a one-stop shop for discount trade show displays, banner stands and low-cost pop-up banners, as well as high-quality graphics, printing and production.