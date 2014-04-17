Tru Hue Launches "Luxury Gloss", One of Three Lip Choices in the Tru Hue System

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- A professional with over 20 years in the makeup industry, Marcella Cardinal, branches out and creates her own line of makeup for women called Tru Hue Makeup. Tru Hue is a 6 Step, 5 Minute system made for busy women to re-create a professional face of makeup.



It was made to be a very simple choosing process, so even a makeup beginner could pick out all the correct products for herself. The website features a self quiz that asks simple questions, skin tendencies, and even puts up skin tone comparison pictures for women to easily navigate through the process. This allows for a fast, efficient, and not overwhelming makeup choosing process.



The Tru Hue Luxury Gloss is one of three lip choices in the Tru Hue System. The Tru Hue Gloss is not your ordinary lip gloss. Not only does it deliver high shine, but Marcella Cardinal has taken further measures to make sure it has other benefits and the highest quality ingredients. This gloss has an innovative polymer technology to provide lasting comfort, protection, and hydration to the wearer. It treat lips with age-defying benefits by blending Castor Seed, Soybean and Moroccan Argon oils to condition and smooth the appearance of lines. This makes the lips look softer and younger!



Tru Hue’s Luxury Gloss is the final step in the 6 Step, 5 Minute system which retails for $140, but can also be purchased individually; as can all the other products in the system. It comes in four fabulous colors, and as with all of Cardinal’s makeup it is hypoallergenic and paraben-free.



For more information about Tru Hue Makeup please contact Marcella Cardinal at

Phone: 308-428-5893

Email: info@truhuemakeup.com

Website: http://www.truhuemakeup.com