Tru Hue Makeup Brings You Exclusive Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- A new makeup line, created by makeup and skincare expert Marcella Cardinal, boasts the Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation as a perfect base layer with many added benefits. It is one of two foundation choices in the Tru Hue 6 Step, 5 Minute system. The Tru Hue Mineral Liquid Foundation covers completely, giving the wearer flawless skin.



As a professional with over 20 years in the business, Marcella Cardinal knows choosing the right foundation can be tough and overwhelming to some. It can be difficult to match skin color and tone, and many women do not know what types of ingredients to look for, or avoid. The Tru Hue website makes it easy for women to decide which shade would be there perfect fit, by asking simple questions and giving examples of skin tones to go alongside the product.



The Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation is the perfect choice for those in a warm climate or that want a matte finish. It not only works well, but is good for your skin too. It is a hypoallergenic formula that is fortified with a multi-mineral complex. The micro-diffusers keep skin looking as flawless over time as when you first put it on. Another added benefit is the SPF and antioxidant protection that ultra-sensitive skin needs.



About Tru Hue’s Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation

Tru Hue’s Mineral Liquid Powder Foundation is the first step of the Tru Hue system, but can also be purchased separately. Tru Hue is perfect for busy women who don’t have the time to spend hours on a tedious makeup routine in the morning.



For more information about Tru Hue Makeup please contact

Marcella Cardinal at:

Phone: 308-428-5893

Email: info@truhuemakeup.com

Website: http://www.truhuemakeup.com