Tru Hue Makeup Launches New Product Line Tru Hue Color Sticks

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Tru Hue Makeup is the creation of Marcella Cardinal; a professional with over 20 years in the makeup industry. It is a 6 Step, 5 Minute makeup routine made for busy women to re-create professional, time consuming looks. Her innovative, and different Color Sticks are one of the three lip choices in the Tru Hue system.



Made to be a simple, easy process for even the most beginner of makeup users. The website guides you through, without making it a drawn out or frustrating process. Cardinal knows makeup and the goal of the Tru Hue system is to get women excited and feeling confident knowing they can fit a makeup routine in their busy mornings without wasting a lot of time.



If you decide to go with the Tru Hue Color Sticks, you will be happily surprised at how smooth and luscious the color glides on. It is gives the wearer a sexy, brilliant shine combined with all day wear! Tru Hue doesn’t stop there though; not only will these Color Sticks give you brilliant color, but they are made with high quality ingredients that are good for you. They contain both vitamins E and C to condition, are hypoallergenic, and are paraben-free. The only bad part is having to only pick one of their eight gorgeous shades!



About Tru Hue’s Color Sticks

Tru Hue’s Color Sticks are a part of the final step in the 6 Step, 5 Minute system, which retails for $140, but can also be purchased individually. If you’re looking for a quick morning makeup routine, made with high quality, skin benefitting ingredients, Tru Hue Makeup is the way to go!



For more information about Tru Hue Makeup please contact Marcella Cardinal at:

Phone: 308-428-5893

Email: info@truhuemakeup.com

Website: http://www.truhuemakeup.com