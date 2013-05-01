Truck Accident in Phoenix Where Woman Was Dragged out from Collapsed Truck

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Extraction teams successfully dragged out an injured woman from a truck and soon after, was sent to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The woman was running her truck nearby 52nd Street and Dynamite Blvd. when she attempted to overtake another vehicle. The woman lost control over her driving and the truck darted off the road. The truck turned over, confining the woman inside it, as reported by the Phoenix Fire Department. There were no other vehicles or persons harmed or involved in the accident.



Careless driving can put not only the driver’s life at risk, but other individuals as well. Owning a truck means having to put up with responsibilities. Drivers should heed rules required by the law in order to avoid accidents and causing harm to other people or property. Aftermaths of accidents can become ugly due to injuries, settlements and even death. The woman involved in the accident can be liable for a lawsuit if ever there were individuals harmed in the course of the accident. Personal injury and Car Accident Attorneys Alex and Associates Lawyers have managed plenty of car and truck crashes through the years, and have gained plenty of satisfied clients as a result.



Alex and Associates Personal Injury Lawyers are known to be knowledgeable in terms of personal injury and wrongful death cases. The legal team characterizes 27 fruitful years of legal capability, judiciousness and proficiency. Aside from their legal expertise, Alex and Associates Lawyers also empathize deeply with the plight of their clients. For them, understanding their clients’ situations will help them get into the gist of the matter and further fire up their willingness to win their cases. Money is not their prime motivation; justice for their wronged clients is the team’s sole reason for taking up law. Endorsements and positive statements coming from their pleased clients are proof enough of Alex and Associates Lawyers’ dexterity in terms of handling personal injury and wrongful death suits.



Alex and Associates Phoenix Lawyers practice in all areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death law and criminal law throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and all of Arizona including Phoenix, Apache Junction, Avondale, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Chandler, Douglas, El Mirage, Flagstaff, Florence, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Goodyear, Green Valley, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Litchfield Park, Maricopa, Marana, Mesa, Nogales, Oro Valley, Paradise Valley, Payson, Peoria, Prescott, Queen Creek, Safford, Scottsdale, Sedona, Sierra Vista, Sun City, Surprise, Tempe, Tucson, Wickenburg and Yuma. Visit Alex and Associates Lawyers’ official website, http://www.alexandassociates.com/



About Alex & Associates

Alex & Associates Phoenix Trial Attorneys have been serving the Phoenix-Scottsdale metropolitan area for over 27 years and have secured over $20 million in personal injury settlements from 2008 until present. Alex & Associates have several practice areas which include: tractor trailer [big rig] accidents, motorcycle and auto accidents, construction accidents, dog bite/attacks, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury and wrongful death, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, defective products, swimming pool and water accidents [boats, etc. ], child injuries, head-neck and spinal cord injuries, Commercial Vehicle Liability, Cumulative Trauma, Electrical Injury and others. In Addition, they also provide aggressive, results-oriented representation in the areas of criminal defense, civil, health care and business law.



Category Law, Personal Injury Law, Arizona

Phone 602-971-1775

Fax 602-867-7833

Address 1717 E. Bell Rd. Ste #1

Phoenix, Arizona, 85022

United States