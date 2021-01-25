New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- They are widely utilized in several industries like construction and utilities and others. Rising number of infrastructure projects and commercial constructions are fueling demand for truck cranes. Moreover, high investments in power distribution and transmission networks are another factor boosting growth of the industry. The global market of truck cranes has been projected to touch a grand valuation during the estimated timeline, rising at a significant CAGR.



Market Drivers



The construction values in the sectors of private and public are continuously rising worldwide. This factor is predicted to create a huge demand in the market. Additionally, growing rehabilitation and repair of the existing infrastructure, and rising up gradation in the industries like construction are other factors contributing to the growth of the industry. Truck cranes find their extensive use in other end-user industries like energy, oil & gas, and mining. Growing activities in infrastructure transformation has triggered demand for a wide range of construction machines like truck cranes. Moreover, truck cranes are gaining immense popularity in the energy and mining industries, owing to rapid technological innovations, such as remote-controlling features and low consumption of energy.



Regional Analysis



Among several regions in the market, Asia Pacific has accounted for the maximum share followed by another region of Europe. Rising construction activities in nations like Japan, China, and Indonesia, fast urbanization, and increasing purchasing power have majorly impacted the growth of the region in the market.



Major players of the market analyzed in the report include:

- Liebherr

- Tadano

- Manitowoc

- XCMG

- Terex

- Zoomlion

- Sany

- Kobelco Crane

- Hitachi Sumitomo

- Furukawa

- Sichuan Changjiang

- Altec Industries

- Action Construction Equipment

- Elliott Equipment

- Liugong

- Bocker Maschinenwerke



The research report further segments the Global Truck Cranes Market into product types, applications, and major regions as follows:



Product Type:

<50 Ton

50 Ton< Load Capacity <100 Ton

>100 Ton



Application:

Construction

Industries

Utilities

Others



Regional Analysis of the Truck Cranes Market:

The global Truck Cranes market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Truck Cranes market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Thank you for reading our report.



