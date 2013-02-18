Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com Celebrates 4 Years of Helping Truckers Save Money

Aiken, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Since January 20, 2009, Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com has been proven to be the place to "Get and share great money saving tips for truck drivers," no matter what kinds of trucks or where in the world truckers drive professionally. The website's creators, Mike and Vicki Simons, celebrated four years of success toward their goal of making their site a clearinghouse of how truck drivers around the world save money. During the last calendar year alone, over 185,000 visitors read truck drivers money saving tips on the site.



A major impetus behind the site's formation occurred in the days when the couple drove as a husband and wife professional truck driving team. They desired to save money by cooking and eating food in their truck instead of always eating out. But their expectations of high quality products marketed and sold to professional truck drivers were soon dashed.



In those days before the Internet was widely available and before inverters were sold in truck stops, there were no other options for cooking food in one's truck besides a few 12-volt appliances. One "cheaply made but expensive to buy" 12-volt hot pot was so poorly constructed that it burned out within a short period of time. Without other options, the couple cycled through eight of these hot pots, each one burning out while being used in-truck. The couple wondered: If they were having this kind of trouble, how many other truck drivers were having the same kind of trouble?



The couple decided to speak out about problems like this on their website and in so doing became "trucker consumer advocates." To help as many truckers as possible, they have written transparently about both their successes and "bone-headed" mistakes in trucking.



"We provide real world tips that help professional truck drivers save hard-earned money and personal reporting about products and services for use on the road," said Vicki Simons. "We've developed our unique website as a place to share the tips we have learned through the years -- and where other professional drivers can do the same."



In December 2012, Mike and Vicki launched an incentive for truckers to write and submit through the site trucker-specific money saving articles and reviews. The types of reviews sought are: product reviews, service reviews, truck parts reviews and reviews of truck stop fuel islands, restaurants and showers. Through the Truckers Savings Journalists program, current and former professional truck drivers can earn money from advertising on pages containing articles and reviews they have written, thus providing the means by which to earn an ongoing income stream.



Allen and Donna Smith of AskTheTrucker.com, TruthAboutTrucking.com and TruckingSocialMedia.com were quoted in the Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com brochure that was available at the 2012 Truck Driver Social Media Convention. They said, "Mike and Vicki Simons have created an interactive website that is incredibly comprehensive and helpful to Students, New Drivers, and Veteran Drivers alike. They have taken their passion and desire to help people to a whole new level. We strongly urge all drivers to not just take a look, but to become a part of the expanding wealth of knowledge that Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com has to freely offer. It truly is the Wikipedia of saving money in trucking."



About Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com:

Through Truck-Drivers-Money-Saving-Tips.com, Mike and Vicki Simons provide real world tips that help professional truck drivers save hard-earned money and personal reporting about products and services for use on the road. They have developed their unique website as a place to share the tips they have learned through the years and where other professional drivers can do the same.



Since 2009, Mike and Vicki have helped untold numbers of professional truck drivers and their home support team members save money in many different ways. The couple's 21+ years of marriage, frugal lifestyle and commercial driving experience serve as the backdrop for blending two of their passions: truck driving and saving money. Not only have they published hundreds of articles and reviews on their site, but they have also sent thousands of news snippets to their continually updated blog. The blog is about how truckers can save money or are being forced to spend more money in their jobs. They also publish a free monthly email newsletter that is now in its 4th year of publication.



Contact

Vicki Simons, President

NKBJ InfoNet, LLC

http://www.truck-drivers-money-saving-tips.com/

tdmst@nkbjinfonetllc.com