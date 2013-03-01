Truck Flatbed Manufacturer Recommends QuickBooks and Fishbowl Inventory

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Fishbowl Inventory (http://www.fishbowlinventory.com) is the most requested inventory management solution for seamless integration with QuickBooks, and is a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. For users of QuickBooks it provides the same advanced features, flexibility, and mobile management control larger organizations require.



Largo Tank & Equipment is a manufacturer of flatbeds, truck bodies and truck-mounted vacuum tanks for oilfield service. Karen from Largo Tank & Equipment reported on Software Advice that, “Fishbowl was the first new program we looked at and I was hooked! Since going live in 2007, we have been able to keep a better handle on our inventory and information…it just gets better and better! It's the easiest system I have ever worked on, and I've seen quite a few. Having never set up an inventory software program by myself, I was pretty nervous but Fishbowl is so self-explanatory, it was a breeze. A few days of reading up and I was ready to go. I did not attend any training classes, even to this date. The online help and help built into the system is very easy to go through and learn from.



Karen added that the company uses Fishbowl as a stand-alone inventory system and it is perfect for the company’s needs; noting that the cycle counts are easy to do and with the import/export capabilities of Fishbowl, it goes quickly and efficiently.



QuickBooks owns an estimated seventy-eight (78%) percent of the accounting software market. Analysts estimate there are more than 7.1 million copies of QuickBooks in use. By conservative estimates, more than forty (40%) percent of these organizations directly need or could strongly benefit from inventory control.



Fishbowl Inventory has been the most frequently requested inventory solution for QuickBooks users for more than a decade. As small-to-medium companies grow and face increasing competition, the flexible cost-effective combination of QuickBooks and Fishbowl grows alongside SMBs regardless of the industry sector. These smaller firms need the same kind of inventory management large organizations enjoy at a more affordable price.



Fishbowl offers custom reports, custom shopping cart integrations, custom data integration, and database-related application linking and eliminates data entry errors. With simple features of barcode scanning, companies easily receive inventory into systems or records as it comes off the carrier vehicle, make adjustments to quantities being received, and easily enter tracking information in real time. Fishbowl software significantly increases accuracy and worker productivity.



