Go Truck Capital Offering Customizable Leases

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Tustin, CA - Commercial truck leasing specialist Go Truck Capital is now working with individual clients in order to provide them with needed equipment under lease conditions that are tailored to each leaser’s unique situation and individual requirements.



Some of the customizable features available include deposit options, variable term lengths, and end of term/renewal options. Payment structures can also be adjusted in order to fit each client’s cash flow situation, with options including deferred, seasonal, step, and level payments, and multiple options for equipment ownership exist as well. Leases can be arranged in order to optimize business tax savings, or structured as lease-to-own arrangements that allow clients to invest in permanent capital.



Go Truck Capital primarily offers leases for Semi Trucks and Trailers, but can also provide capital for Dump Trucks, Delivery, Tow, and Equipment Trucks, and a variety of other commercial titled vehicles. Their specialty is providing financing to small and mid-sized businesses, but they've serviced the needs of clients of all different types.



To see all of the equipment and leasing options offered by Go Truck Capital, visit their website at http://www.gotruckcapital.com/. You can also contact them via telephone at (855) 396-3600 or, in person, or through direct mail at 15137 Woodlawn Avenue, Tustin, California, 92780.



About Go Truck Capital

Go Truck Capital’s business is helping other businesses get the equipment that they need in order to be profitable and successful. They have individual representatives for every account whose goal it is to understand the needs and goals of each unique client and to help them achieve those goals as quickly and efficiently as possible.