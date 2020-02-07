Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Truck Platooning System Industry



Description



Truck platooning is discern as the future of the transportation industry. In a truck platoon, multiple trucks travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and drive cooperatively by maintaining the distance. A truck platoon is similar to a train's compartment like arrangement but with physical disconnects. If truck platoons are permitted to operate exclusively on truck-only highways, it is likely to lead to an integrated business model between the infrastructure service provider and transportation service provider. It may also result in several public-private partnerships for financing the concept of truck platooning.



One of the upcoming trends spurring this market's growth is the emergence of newer businesses as a result of truck platooning. If truck platoons are permitted to operate exclusively on truck-only highways, it is likely to lead to an integrated business model between the infrastructure service provider and transportation service provider. It may also result in several public-private partnerships for financing the concept of truck platooning. The market for truck platooning is anticipated to pave opportunities for several new businesses including road construction business, transportation and logistics service providers, and ICT providers because of the potential business opportunity arising from connected technology offerings and the need for wireless communication technologies. Furthermore, several taxi platoons or several cars traversing the same route can enter the platoon mode for a more relaxed driving experience and, thus, leverage the benefits that stem from platooning. The advent of new businesses is expected to steer this market's growth over the next four years.



EMEA led the global truck platooning market and accounted for nearly 50% of the market share during 2017. The EU market is a mature automotive market and holds high potential for the truck platooning system market. The region is well placed in terms of smart mobility and developed ICT infrastructure and with the implementation of favorable regulatory mandates, this market is expected to witness promising growth in the region over the forecast period.



This report focuses on Truck Platooning System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Truck Platooning System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3831588-global-truck-platooning-system-market-research-report-2019



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:



Peloton Technology

Volvo Group

Scania

Daimler

Navistar

Toyota

Uber

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

DAF

Continental

IVECO

MAN Truck & Bus



Segment by Type

Software

Device



Segment by Application

Heavy Trucks

Light Trucks



Regional Overview



The global Truck Platooning System market is regionally segmented in order to understand the factors that cause demand for the products in different parts of the world. Such segmentation also helps in determining the rate of growth based on geographical area. Our Truck Platooning System market report survey covers regions like North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Overall, the report provides a detailed insight into the various growth prospects for the Truck Platooning System market over the forecast period.



Research Methodology



Dedicated team of market research has analyzed the international Truck Platooning System market taking the Porter's Five Force Model in to account. In this context, it takes the period between 2020-2025 as the assessment time zone. Additionally, complete SWOT analysis has been provided to make it possible for the user to take quicker decision.



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3831588-global-truck-platooning-system-market-research-report-2019



Table of Contents



Executive Summary

1 Truck Platooning System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Truck Platooning System

1.2 Truck Platooning System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Truck Platooning System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Device

1.3 Truck Platooning System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Truck Platooning System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Heavy Trucks

1.3.3 Light Trucks

1.4 Global Truck Platooning System Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Truck Platooning System Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Truck Platooning System Market Size

1.5.1 Global Truck Platooning System Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Truck Platooning System Production (2014-2025)



....



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Truck Platooning System Business

7.1 Peloton Technology

7.1.1 Peloton Technology Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Peloton Technology Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Volvo Group

7.2.1 Volvo Group Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Volvo Group Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Scania

7.3.1 Scania Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Scania Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Daimler

7.4.1 Daimler Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Daimler Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Navistar

7.5.1 Navistar Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Navistar Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toyota

7.6.1 Toyota Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toyota Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Uber

7.7.1 Uber Truck Platooning System Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Truck Platooning System Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Uber Truck Platooning System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

7.9 DAF

7.10 Continental

7.11 IVECO

7.12 MAN Truck & Bus



Continued...



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3831588







Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)