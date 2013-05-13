Truck Ramp by Magline Proves Best with Anti-Rattle Springs

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline uses anti-rattle springs which prevent a truck ramp from bouncing or rattling when the truck is underway. Magliner’s retractable underbody truck ramps are built for tough, long lasting service. They roll out quickly and store securely under the truck and are lightweight for easy maneuverability. The features are unique in the industry and are useful for truck owners.



The surface is safe and secure due to the Twin-Tooth Surface traction in either direction of travel. Twin-tooth aluminum deck spans the entire surface area, including the sloped entry apron. Water, dirt, and small debris do not accumulate on the open I-Beam surface. The surface is strong and a high traction walking surface due to the Posi-Step Traction Surface.



The safety locks hold the ramp securely in place when stored under the truck body. It is easy to operate. The lock automatically snaps back to secured position when ramp is retracted for storage. The Anti-Theft Angle Stop prevents the ramp from being extended too far and reduces the risk of theft when vehicle is unattended.



About Magline, Inc.

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



