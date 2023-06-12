NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Truck Rental and Leasing market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Paccar Inc. (United States), Penske Corporation (United States), Ryder System, Inc. (United States), The Larson Group (United States), Mendon Trucks Leasing and Rental (United States), Kris-Way Truck Leasing (United States), TEC Equipment, Inc (United States), DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc (United States), PEMA GmbH (Germany), Hertz (United States), Thrifty (United States), Europcar (France), Avis (United States), Idealease Inc (United States), NIPPON RENT-A-CAR (Japan).



Definition: The Growth of urbanization is fundamentally transforming concepts for supplying urban areas, owing to distribution centres are being moved ever closer to urban areas. Of late, increasing E-commerce has generated double-digit growth rates for parcel service providers across the world. Moreover, an unsurprising consequence is that connected transport logistics are changing. Ever larger hubs are emerging and these are moving closer to the growing conurbations globally.



The largest truck lessors and rental companies, Ryder System and Penske Truck Leasing, already have ELD programs in place for customers, but the decision to delay enforcement of the mandate will benefit many of the businesses they serve, especially those that are not primarily engaged in transportation or rent additional trucks only on a sporadic or seasonal basis. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Truck Rental and Leasing market throughout the predicted period.



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Production of Truck & Commercial Vehicles in both Developed and Developing Economies

Growth in the Global Economy



Market Trends:

The Logistics Sharing Concept is One of the Biggest Trend

Adoption of Telematics Services, Owing to Real-time Information among Others



Market Drivers:

Adoption of Digitalization, Biggest Driver of Change in the Truck Rental and Leasing Market



The Global Truck Rental and Leasing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks), Application (Personal Leasing, Enterprise Leasing)



Global Truck Rental and Leasing market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



