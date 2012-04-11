Trucks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Trucks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- Trucks - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Trucks industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $280.1 billion in 2010 to the global trucks industry, with a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% between 2006 and 2010.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $389.9 billion in 2015, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the 2010-15 period.
Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the trucks industry. It accounted for a share of 66.8% in 2010.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the trucks industry, with market revenues of $187.2 billion in 2010.
The US is expected to lead the Trucks industry in the G8 nations with a value of $272.8 billion in 2015.
Market Definition
The trucks market consists of the light trucks market and medium & heavy trucks market.
Light trucks include all light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and light buses and coaches (LBCs) weighing up to 3.5 tons. This includes pick-ups and vans, but excludes sports utility and similar vehicles.
Medium and heavy trucks include commercial vehicles (CVs), buses and coaches (BCs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and heavy buses and coaches (HBCs). CVs and BCs weigh 3.51 to 16 tons and include pick-ups, vans where they fall into this weight range. Sports utility vehicles and similar vehicles are not included. HCVs and HBCs weigh over 16 tons.
The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.
