"Trucks in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Trucks in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Trucks in Australia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers medium and heavy goods and freight carrying vehicles. It includes special service vehicles but excludes passenger carrying vehicles. Market size is based on annual new registrations; it excludes second hand sales. Market size for Trucks in Australia is given in new registrations with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Australia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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