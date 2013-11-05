TruCrowd Pre-Beta Sign-Up Offer Blows Up on Social Media

Palatine, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Crowdfunding has gained a good amount of attention from countless individuals from all across the globe. U.S. Businesses are highly recommended to consider an equity crowdfunding campaign in order to raise up to $1,000,000 of capital in a relatively short period of time. There are many crowdfunding platforms which can be found all over the internet but recently, truCrowd has managed to win the hearts of many U.S. based businesses and investors from all over the world. This is because of the fact that the web platform for equity crowdfunding will offer an easy and convenient way through which both small business organizations can acquire capital through crowd funding under Title III of the U.S. JOBS Act. Equity crowdfunded offerings are done by small businesses throughout the world and displayed for the convenience of entrepreneurs who wish to gain capital without the expense of a public offering. The process is relatively simple to follow and manage for both investors as well as entrepreneurs. The requirements for offering equity under the JOBs Act is much more manageable then the strict filing requirements and the expense involved in having a listed public offering.



Equity crowdfunding has not only become exceptionally popular but it is also quite beneficial since it enables small investors to acquire an equity stake in small business organizations who are in need of cash to grow their business and hire employees. Many businesses have begun operating and thrived successfully in the market because of such exclusive crowdfunding programs all across the globe these days. These offerings are expected to be available in the United States by the 2nd Quarter of 2014.



TruCrowd is not only ranked amongst the top crowdfunding sites based on expected technology but is also gaining the reputation as one of the most forward thinking platforms entering the marketplace. Recently, the web platform has launched their pre-beta offer for both businesses and investors. The process consists of registering to join the crowdfunding platform, once the registration is confirmed via valid email address, the registrant will qualify for a “No Fee” offer. This will allow both businesses and investors to participate in offerings at no cost for the first 12 months after launch. The registration is absolutely free of cost (and comes with no future obligation), which is why all the interested investors as well as entrepreneurs are advised to have their emails registered at the earliest convenience.



By registering on the site prior to the full release, investors can acquire the latest equity offerings by entrepreneurs participating on the site at no-charge. For more information, please visit www.trucrowd.com



Media Contact

Vicent P.

social@truCrowd.com

www.trucrowd.com