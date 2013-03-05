True Aesthetics Center Is Offering Liposuction Procedure

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- True Aesthetics Center is offering a liposuction service to men and women seeking cosmetic surgery options for getting rid of unwanted excess fat. Using a safer approach for liposuction, patients achieve a more sculpted figure through a technique known as Liposculpture. They perform the procedure in office and the patient can return home the same day.



With this innovative liposuction procedure fat is removed to reduce bulges and reshape the body for a more attractive figure. The removed fat can then be used to enhance other areas to suit the patient's desired shape. In most cases, patients undergoing the cosmetic surgery are awake while mild sedation is used for the procedure.



Based on the patient's preference as to what areas will be treated, the entire process can take as little as one hour. Afterwards, the patient can expect a recovery time of a few days to a matter of a few weeks. Those seeking the liposculpture procedure can expect a firmer, contoured figure with less sagging for a more desirable silhouette. The areas that are treated using this liposculpture procedure uphold their new shape better for a permanent effect as long as the patient does not gain a great deal of weight.



Patients that have undergone this procedure report being very pleased with the results. Many have accounted feeling very little discomfort and an impressive recovery time.



About True Aesthetics Center

True Aesthetics Center specializes in cosmetic surgery and preventative medicine using the latest advances in technology to bring their patients optimal results. Dr. Robert True, a board-certified physician, provides safer practices offering minimal downtime for a quicker recovery to improve patients' appearance as well as general health. Men and women who turn to True for their health options can expect service from a friendly and courteous staff who have their patients' best interests in mind.



