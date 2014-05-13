True Blondes: Privileges & Plights of Being Blonde Collide, in Acclaimed Novel by NYC Actress.

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- While many in society have it tough, the general belief is that blonde hair and blue eyes affords one a ticket to anything they desire. One look at Marilyn Monroe and Bette Davis solidifies this, but a compelling new novel by Carol Hollenbeck examines what it truly means to be blonde and how society’s myths about the fair-haired are far from the truth.



‘True Blondes’ is as much a gripping story of fate as it is an examination of society-at-large.



Synopsis:



Former beauty queen and gorgeous blonde Mandy and her life-battered friend, Diane, want nothing more than to reach the heights of success in show business. Their journey to self-discovery and stardom during the turbulent 1960s and 1970s takes them from New York City to Las Vegas and Hollywood. During an era when unrest and free love take precedence, Mandy's small town upbringing has left her inexperienced, and she soon discovers that being a winner is not all it's cracked up to be. Once a movie starlet, nothing has gone right for forty-year-old Diane in years.



A graduate of the School of Hard Knocks, her dreams have all but vanished as she looks for love in all the wrong places. Mandy is determined to become a star and begins auditioning for roles. She meets Diane, and together they soon realize that the path to stardom is lined with unscrupulous agents who want to take advantage of their beauty and naïveté. As these two blondes continue their journey to discovering who they really are deep inside, only time will tell which one will persevere through the challenges and realize that if she can survive her past, she can make it anywhere.



“Readers become embroiled in the worlds of sex, booze and pills as they travel from New York to Las Vegas with two blondes who have been led to believe they can ‘make it’. All of Hollywood’s glitz and glitter is there, on the surface at least, but our leading ladies soon learn that it takes a lot more than beauty to get that big break,” says Hollenbeck, who has had numerous shows produced off-Broadway in New York City.



Continuing, “Let’s look at the facts here; history tells us that blonde hair and blue eyes make someone unstoppable with success, but the reality is more tragic. Millions of blonde women become the victims of stalking and have even ended up being killed, just because of the color of their hair. We also now know that actresses like Marilyn Monroe had to undergo horrific ‘casting couch’ experiences in order to land prestigious movie roles. So, more than just a fun narrative, my book weights up the reality of being blonde versus the stereotypes society places on these women.”



To date, the novel has garnered rave reviews. For example, actress J. Halston comments, “I loved True Blondes! Gorgeous Gals trying to make it -ok familiar territory but isn't that just what we love! The triumphs and disappointments laced with plenty of booze, pills, bad sex ,good sex even violence. The author makes us care enough about the girls as well with a mixture of humor and pathos --It is a terrific read!”



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “True Blondes is truly fun and funny too. Follow the adventures and mishaps of Mandy and Diane as they try to take Hollywood and Vegas by storm, but often end up out in the rain instead. It's an enjoyable read with many touching moments too.”



‘’True Blondes’, published by iUniverse, is available now: http://amzn.to/1iwDxEN.



Watch out for ‘Shades of Blonde Madness’, the author’s sequel which is due for release later this year.



About Carol Hollenbeck

Carol Hollenbeck has had many of her one-act plays produced off-Broadway in New York City. Nominated three different years in the Samuel French one-act play contest, she has also produced a short film based on one of her plays titled THE Lifters. Carol resides in New York City.