Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- As season six of True Blood comes close to its end, fans can now bring home every season of the hit show. For an incredibly affordable price, each episode of the show can be enjoyed at the comfort of your very own show. Based off of the popular book series, True Blood seasons 1-6 dvd box set quickly gained a large group of intense fans and that number only continues to grow as the years go on. The show is still going strong on HBO and shows no sign of stopping. It is time to bring home this incredible collection so that you can relive the show’s best moments over and over again.



True Blood is based of the popular Sukie Stackhouse novels. The show and the books differ quite a bit, but they are very similar. It began with a focus on Sukie Stackhouse and the change that one vampire brings to her life. In this world, vampires have revealed themselves, no longer hiding in the shadows. This has drastically changed the world, though there are more supernatural secrets to be discovered as many other creatures have yet to reveal themselves.



While the original story is set around Sukie and her trials, the show gradually begins to include numerous different characters and story lines, making each episode feel fresh and exciting. Fans quickly began choosing sides and deciding who their favorite characters are. Seeing as the show is still going on, if you have not joined the True Blood craze, now is the time to start. Thankfully, you can acquire every season of the show in one DVD box set so that you can catch up on all of the action. For one affordable price, you can own one of the most talked about shows on TV.



Seeing as True Blood is such a beloved show, there will be moments that you will want to experience again after watching each episode. The best way to do this is by purchasing this incredible DVD box set that includes every season of the hit show. This way, you can view each episode at your leisure and relive your favorite moments. In addition to that, you can also see exciting behind the scenes footage and commentary to enhance the show. A box set like this is perfect for any true fan of True Blood.



Whether you are a long-time fan of the series or you are looking to break into this it show, this True Blood DVD box set is the perfect way to experience the drama. With its exciting story, supernatural elements, nail-biting suspense, and interesting characters, it is no wonder why this bloody show captured the hearts of its viewers. A program like this does not come around often, so be sure to pick up your box set so you can capture this piece of television history. You will surely not regret your purchase.



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