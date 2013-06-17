True Love's Philosophy: Ground-Breaking New Book Exposes True Meaning of Love.

Victorville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Victorville, CA – Love; one of the world’s most powerful and cherished words. While it’s used billions of times a day, humans have struggled for thousands of years to uncover its true usage, influence and meaning. However, a new book by California’s D.J. Pollard could be able to shed game-changing new advice on this simple four letter word.



‘True Love’s Philosophy’ is quite possibly the subject’s most powerful text to date. Providing a total view of true love and what it really means, the book’s launch is poised to mark a new chapter in human understanding.



Synopsis:



This book will start-up many debates about what is really the true meaning of love. Although, it is a question so simple, it is also complex when it is given thought to really define true love. It is an essential part of life that many take for granted, whether it would be parental love, spouse love, and even friendship love.



This book just goes through the many different kinds of love and also discusses whether or not sex is love, all the way to questions like, Is there really love at first sight? It is a reality check just as much as it is a self-help book, it will all just have the reader thinking in the end.



The whole purpose and goal behind this book is to really just help the target audience become great at self-analyzing themselves for the true understanding of love and help them troubleshoot and better their relationship problems with their loved ones.



As the author explains, his book isn’t a washed-down brief description, but rather an in-depth showcase of the universe’s most powerful emotion.



“This book is important because it will dig down deep into the smallest details of what true love really is,” says Pollard.



Continuing, “It can be a lesson for many people, it can be a reality check, or it simply can give the reader a different perspective on the whole philosophy behind the true meaning of love.”



Most importantly, Pollard is confident his book will appeal to readers of all ages, backgrounds and personal situations.



“While it isn’t your run-of-the-mill ‘self-help’ book, it is targeted to those looking for non-fiction reading under the Love & Relationships category. I’ve deliberately made the content appealing to anyone, benefitting young adults, married adults and even senior readers who have been married for decades. It’s never too late to learn about love and improve its influence on our own lives,” he adds.



About the Author

Dominique James Pollard is a new uprising self-published author from the High-Desert of Victorville, California.