True Medspa, a Premier Medical Spa in New Lenox, Launches New Website

New Lenox, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- True Medspa is a premier medical spa in New Lenox, IL lead by board certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alan H. Chen. With state-of-the-art facilities True Medspa offers a wide range of minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures and spa services including Botox® Cosmetic, Laser Treatments, Dermal fillers, skin care and more.



The newly launched website was built with a user-friendly interface to allow both current and prospective patients to easily navigate the practice’s wealth of information on procedures such as Botox Cosmetic, Profractional laser skin therapy, skin care treatments, breast augmentation, and facial plastic surgery among others. Patients also have the option of keeping up with True Medspa’s social media accounts, including Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter, allowing them to follow the practice’s recent updates, latest specials and upcoming events.



With the launch of the new website the highly trained staff at the True Medspa intends to provide patients with a valuable resource for patients to learn about the wide range of services offered at the medical spa and the newest treatment options for outstanding results. Dr. Chen’s goal is that the new user friendly website will enhance communication between the practice’s medi spa professionals and their patients.



Staffed by experienced and well trained registered nurses, licensed aestheticians, and massage therapists True Medspa offers a wide range of exceptional spa services and non-surgical cosmetic treatments in conjunction with Dr. Alan Chen’s latest plastic and cosmetic surgery procedures.



About Alan H Chen, MD, FACS

Dr. Alan H. Chen, True Medspa medical director and chairman, is a board certified plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery and hand surgery. Dr. Chen earned his BA in economics cum laude at Cornell University School of Arts and Sciences. After graduating, he completed his MD with honors at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in Bronx, New York. Dr. Chen was a research fellow in surgery at Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School, where he was designated Chief Resident and teaching fellow of Harvard Medical School. Dr. Chen completed a residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Medicine, where he again earned the honor of Chief Resident. He completed his fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Medicine.



Media Contact: Jeanine Graham

Email Address: info@thespaatthewomenscenter.com

Company Address: 410 E Lincoln Highway, New Lenox, IL 60451

Website Address; http://truemedspacenter.com