True: Melinda Field's Compelling Novel, Hailed as 'Unputdownable' and 'Soul Stirring' Is a Must Read for Summer

Greeview, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Every woman’s life contains a myriad of potential issues and emotions. In a powerful effort to capture womanhood from all sides of the age spectrum, author Melinda Field, provides a raw and authentic portrayal, at a time when the lives of women everywhere are undergoing dramatic change.



Synopsis:



When sixteen year old Cat's mother is sent to prison in the fall of 1998, she is forced to leave the streets of Phoenix, Arizona to live with her grandmother whom she has never met, in a remote mountain valley in Northern California. After a devastating incident, Cat is taken in by nurse/midwife Emma Cassady and becomes an integral, yet controversial part of her circle of horsewomen friends: Lilly, Clare, Midnight and Briar. Emma's decision to foster the troubled girl, disrupts her serene life, as do her feelings for the man who broke her heart decades ago. Lilly, blind-sided by change, and her fragile sister Clare, must deal with their aging mother, Dora, who is leading a secret life at the local nursing home. Midnight, culture keeper for her small tribe, is forced to face the truth about her only son; while Briar, a fearless horsewoman and trainer, becomes the circle's greatest teacher.



Over the course of a year, these authentic women and their ties to family, animals, their pristine wild environment and each other, inspire an unforgettable story that will be passed from friend to friend and mother to daughter.



As the author explains, she wanted to include characters both young and old, in order to depict how each woman copes with issues at their particular stage of life.



”Women, their role on the planet during this amazing time in history, their ways of coping within a worldwide patriarchal society and their generous, enduring, nurturing spirits, frustrations and anger have always been at the heart of my writing,”



“True is a phenomenally poetic novel that explores the reach realm of nature, womanhood, family and the everlasting bonds of friendship. True captures the natural elements of the contemporary west, creating a striking world of beauty and tragedy,” says IndieReader review.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “This is a wonderful story about the friends that women make along the way and keep close throughout their lives. A common interest brings them together and while they acknowledge each other's differences, they focus on the strengths and qualities they admire in each other and celebrate their friendship. The characters are written as very real and compelling individuals. It is easy to identify with them.”



‘True’, published by Wise Women Ink, is available now:http://amzn.to/11YxwWq



About the Author: Melinda Field

Melinda Field is a award winning writer/poet/playwright who lives in the mountains of Northern California. She has authored three sets of wisdom cards with photographic artist Lani Phillips, created to inspire and empower women of all ages on a daily basis. They are Wisdom of the Crone, Wonder of the Mother and The Journey. The cards can be viewed at http://www.wisewomenink.com/. Melinda is currently working on a sequel to True. Melinda's author page is http://www.melindafield.com/.