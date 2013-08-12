True Nutrition Discount Coupon SES941 Is Now Available, Benefits Both First and Second Time Users

Oceanside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- True Nutrition, provider of nutrition supplements, now brings exclusive discount coupon for existing and new customers. Customer can now use this true nutrition discount coupon SES941 to get 10% discount during first purchase and another 5% rebate during second purchase on all protein and bodybuilding supplements under the banner.



According to a spokesperson of the company, “We are pleased to see the response of our effective products throughout global market and decided to show our genuine regards to a wide range of consumers. We are confident that this discount coupon would certainly help us to promote various products of our company and make people aware of high quality protein and nutritional bodybuilding supplements across various segments of the market.”



He also says that as a company offering a wide range of bodybuilding and nutritional supplements, experts associated in manufacturing the products have great knowledge in intrinsic details related to bodybuilding and fitness techniques. They are also highly knowledgeable about associated nutritional supplements that are necessary to accelerate the process. They have launched effective products with cutting-edge innovative composition, necessary to develop muscular body in less time.



The founder of True Nutrition says, “From the very beginning, we had the vision to deliver highest standards of bodybuilding supplements at affordable price. We have now taken a step forward to offer you quality products at even lower price through True Nutrition Coupon SES941, which you can use twice to get additional discount.”



True Nutrition does not spend much on elaborate marketing strategy or even fancy labels. They have been able to keep the costs of their products lower in comparison to other brands through this process. Their widespread recognition rests on expert sourcing, studying and even acquiring best protein ingredients to produce absolute quality bodybuilding supplements at cheaper prices.



According to the website of True Nutrition, the protein supplements contain nine essential amino acid in perfect ratio that average human being can tolerate. The protein powder products are also easily soluble in water or milk, which allows user to consume in the form of shakes or health drinks.



Steve Johansson, a new customer of True Nutrition said, “I came to know of True Nutrition supplements from my friend and started using it. I am surprised with its effectiveness within a short time. Their latest coupon code will help me to get additional rebate on these quality nutri-supplements for two successive purchases.”



True Nutrition also offers effective customer service in order to eradicate any confusion regarding questions on nature of various raw materials used to develop their nutritional supplements.



About True Nutrition

True Nutrition is an acclaimed brand producing quality body enhancing nutritional and protein supplements. The company is now taking steps to promote its products by issuing a discount coupon code, SES941. For details, visit their website http://truenutritionprotein.com/.