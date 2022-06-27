TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- TrueBlue, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by TrueBlue, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tacoma, WA based TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. On June 15, 2022, TrueBlue, Inc disclosed that their CEO, Patrick Beharelle has resigned, effective June 14, 2022. The departure of Mr. Beharelle was followed by an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Shares of TrueBlue, Inc (NYSE: TBI) declined from $32.91 per share on October 25, 2021, to as low as $15.77 per share on June 17, 2022.



