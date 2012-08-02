TrueDentalDiscounts.com Lowers Dental Plan Costs for Families Across the Country

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Dental care is important for many individuals and families. However, it is often expensive to sign up for a dental care plan, leaving many people with few options for good care.



Now, an increasing number of discount dental plans are being offered on the Internet, and they are giving dental care access to people who have never had it before.



There is one low cost dental care plan website that is offering top-quality dental plans, and people across the Internet are talking about it. The website is called TrueDentalDiscounts.com, and it is saving people a lot of money.



“Joining our discount dental plan is the easiest way for people to save money on their dental care. All consumers need to do is search, buy then save: it's as easy as that! They then take their discount card and show it to the dentist at the time of service and the discount will be applied immediately. There is no lengthy paperwork to complete and we have a massive reach with 116,000 dentists participating in the offer.” explains a spokesperson.



TrueDentalDiscounts.com claims anyone can find discount dental plans by browsing through the various offers available on their website. These plans include individual dental plans, family dental plans, senior dental plans and emergency dental plans. Within each category of dental plan, visitors can read about the benefits they can expect with the plan.



Visitors to the site can discover the discount offers, dental care providers and procedures that members of TrueDentalDiscounts.com have access to. Potential members can even compare the prices and benefits of different dental plans before signing up.



TrueDentalDiscounts.com has recently slashed the prices of select low cost dental plans, offering clients the chance to get superior dental care for low prices. Now, those who want to sign up for Careington 500, Careington POS or Aetna Dental Access can do so for only $155 for any of the three plans. This means a potential savings of almost 50% that anyone who visits that website can benefit from.



A spokesperson commented on their price reduction:



“We realize economic times are tough so we wanted to put our discounted dental plans in reach of every family. We believe the discounts and the price reduction can make a real difference to a family’s budget.”



About TrueDentalDiscounts.com

TrueDentalDiscounts.com is a direct-to-consumer marketing and e-commerce platform designed for discount dental plans. Based in Lake Mary, Florida,