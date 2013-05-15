TrueGreen CEO & President Terry Lehmann Ranked No. 20 in List of Top 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in North America

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Less than six years ago, Terry Lehmann started TrueGreen Enterprises to offer environmentally friendly products to consumers used to the convenience and price points of traditional paper products. Once TrueGreen launched the Green2 brand of 100% tree free paper products, the world has never been the same. Today, she holds the No. 20 ranking in the list of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in North America.



The list, created by the Women President’s Organization and American Express OPEN, requires companies to be privately held, owned or led by women, and located in the United States or Canada. It ranked the companies based on a sales growth formula that looks at both percentage growth and absolute growth.



Under Lehmann’s direction, the Boca Raton-based company has expanded its line from paper products to a full range of household products and enterprise solutions. Lehmann’s focus on innovative product design enables the company to keep costs low, which allows TrueGreen to offer products at price points well below other environmentally friendly businesses. Renewable resources utilized include sugar cane husks, bamboo grass, and recycled paper products.



When asked about her strategy, Lehmann replied,” We focus on consumers like they are friends or family. We value their opinions and enact changes - with their suggestions in mind. We make The Very Best Of This Generation, For Generations To Come!”



Well, it’s no wonder that Award winners, like Lehmann, were honored on May 2 at a special event hosted by American Express OPEN at the 2013 WOP Annual Conference in Dallas, TX. The Top 50 generated a combined revenue of $3.2 billion in 2012 and employ over 24,000 people. The average revenue for the Top 50 increased by almost 260% between 2008 and 2012.



The ranking comes less than a month after Lehmann was nominated for the 2013 Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Award. TrueGreen has manufactured and distributed over 50,000 tons of tree-free paper, or the equivalent of about 16 million trees.



To find out more about the Green2 line of tree free paper products, visit their website: http://truegreen2.com



Learn more here: green2.info



